Israel will not approve the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of its annexation plan of occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

According to Israel's Channel 13 TV, Netanyahu said the annexation plan for the West Bank will be implemented within a few weeks.

"The annexation plan will not include the establishment of a Palestinian state, and the government will definitely not approve it," Netanyahu said.

He added that the mapping process for the annexation has not been completed yet.

Israel is expected to annex parts of the occupied West Bank under a plan agreed to by Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White party.

Netanyahu has set a July 1 deadline to begin advancing his plan to annex Israel's illegal settlements and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

Controversial 'Deal of the Century'