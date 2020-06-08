Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall on Sunday on the Louisiana coast, packing 80.5 km/h (50 mph) winds and spinning dangerous weather as far east as northern Florida, where it spawned a tornado that uprooted trees and downed power lines.

The lopsided storm moved ashore between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the barrier island resort community of Grand Isle, which had been evacuated a day earlier.

Forecasters said the storm could dump as much as 30 centimetres of rain in some areas. In New Orleans, the question was how much rain would fall and whether there would be enough breaks in the bands of heavy weather for the city's ageing pumping system to keep the streets free of floodwaters.

Residents of waterside communities outside the New Orleans levee system – bounded by lakes Pontchartrain and Borgne – were urged to evacuate Sunday afternoon because of the threat of an expected storm surge.

Trump issues emergency for Lousiana

Rising water on Lake Pontchartrain pushed about two feet of water into the first floor of Rudy Horvath’s residence – a boathouse that sits on pilings over the brackish lake. Horvath said he and his family have lived there a year and have learned to take the occasional flood in stride.

They’ve put tables on the lower floor where they can stack belongings above the high water.

“We thought it would be pretty cool to live out here, and it has been,” Horvath said. “The sunsets are great.”

Elsewhere, water covered the only road to Grand Isle and in low-lying parts of Plaquemines Parish at the state's southeastern tip. “You can't go down there by car,” shrimper Acy Cooper said Sunday of one marina in the area. “You have to go by boat.”

Though Cristobal was well below hurricane strength at landfall, forecasters warned that the storm would affect a wide area stretching roughly 290 kilometres.

Sen. John Kennedy said in a news release that President Donald Trump agreed to issue an emergency declaration for Louisiana in recent hours. Gov. John Bel Edwards had issued a state emergency declaration Thursday.f

In Florida, a tornado – the second in two days in the state as the storm approached – touched down about 19:35 GMT south of Lake City near Interstate 75, said meteorologist Kirsten Chaney in the weather service’s Jacksonville office. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The storm splintered and uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Rain fell intermittently in New Orleans famed French Quarter on Sunday afternoon, but the streets were nearly deserted, with many businesses already boarded up due to the coronavirus.