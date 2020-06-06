The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 100 asylum seekers off the Aegean Sea coast of Cannakkale town, security sources said Saturday.

The asylum seekers of different nationalities wanted to cross to Lesvos island's Mytilene city in Greece.

They were onboard rubber boats that were directed to Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A drone footage of the rescue operation was shared by Turkey's Defence Ministry on Twitter.