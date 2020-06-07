A Russian drive to recruit Syrians to fight in Libya for warlord Khalifa Haftar accelerated in May when hundreds of mercenaries were signed up, five Syrian opposition sources and a regional source familiar with the matter said.

Private military contractor Wagner Group is conducting the hiring with Russian army supervision, according to two senior Syrian opposition sources and the regional source.

A former Wagner Group member said it first sent Syrians to Libya in 2019.

The Russian Defence Ministry and the Wagner group did not respond to questions from Reuters.

Russia has been a staunch ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, helping him crush opposition and rebels at home.

Moscow's involvement in Libya is an extension of its ambition to project influence in the Eastern Mediterranean, some experts say.

Requested Turkey's support in response to 'international meddling'

Meanwhile, Turkey has said it is providing military support to the other side of the conflict, on the request of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli.

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have also lent support to Haftar because they suspect the the GNA of having ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement they strongly oppose.

Turkey who has made deals with Tripoli over maritime borders and wants to protect its own interests in the region, is supplying the GNA with drones, air defences and advisers.

“In the last few days, [our soldiers] have been following targeted plans in the fight alongside their Libyan brothers,” Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the GNA's recent gains in Libya.

The involvement of Russia and Turkey on opposite sides of the Libyan conflict has echoes of the war in Syria, where they have also backed warring parties.

"Russia and Turkey are both escalating their fire power and force numbers in Libya, where Europe has been caught on its heels," said Joshua Landis, head of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma.

"Russia has tried to match Turkey's effort to send Syrian mercenaries, but with mixed results."

Wagner has up to 1,200 people deployed in Libya, according to a confidential UN report seen by Reuters in May. The Russian state has denied having forces in Libya.

When asked in January if the Wagner Group is fighting in Libya, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if there are Russians in Libya, they are not representing the Russian state, nor are they paid by the state.

A spokesman for Haftar's militia denied it had recruited Syrian fighters.