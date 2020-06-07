British protesters tore down the statue of a renowned slave trader and threw it in the harbour on the second day of weekend protests against George Floyd's custodial death.

Footage shot by a witness showed a few dozen people tie a rope around the neck of Edward Colston's statue and bring it to the ground in the southwestern city of Bristol.

They then stamped on it for a few minutes before carrying it and shoving it into the harbour with a great cheer.

Colston's face got splashed with red paint at one point.

"Today I witness history," eye witness William Want tweeted.

"The statue of Edward Colston, a Bristol slave trader, was torn down, defaced, and thrown in the river. #BlackLivesMatter."

But Home Secretary Priti Patel called the toppling "utterly disgraceful" and police in the city promised to carry out an investigation.

"That speaks to the acts of public disorder that actually have now become a distraction from the cause which the people are actually protesting about," Patel told Sky News.

"That is a completely unacceptable act and speaks to the vandalism, again, as we saw yesterday in London."

Arrests made

The London police reported making 29 arrests during a day of largely peaceful protests Saturday that included a few scuffles with the police.