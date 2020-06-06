Indian and Chinese military commanders met on Saturday to try to resolve a bitter standoff along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas where thousands of troops on both sides are facing off.

The meeting at a border post in Moldo area of China-controlled Kashmir is the highest-level so far attended by senior commanders.

It wasn't immediately clear what the talks yielded, while India defence ministry asked local media to refrain from "any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting" about the talks.

Local border commanders held a series of meetings in the past four weeks but failed to break the impasse.

On Friday, Indian and Chinese foreign ministry officials also discussed the border tensions.

Indian officials say the standoff began in early May when large contingents of Chinese soldiers entered deep inside India-administered Kashmir's Ladakh region at three places, erecting tents and posts.

They said the Chinese soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings to leave, triggering shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights.

China says its moves came in response to India's construction of defence facilities across the frontier into Chinese territory in Galwan Valley region.

India also mobilised thousands of soldiers and armoury.

Chinese and Indian soldiers also faced off along the frontier in India's northeastern Sikkim state in early May.

No headway during talks?

Experts in India cautioned that there was little expectation of any immediate resolution in the military meeting. In the past, most disputes between China and India have been resolved quickly through such meetings while some required diplomatic intervention.

Though skirmishes aren’t new along their long-disputed frontier, the standoff at contested Galwan Valley, where India is building a strategic road connecting the region to an airstrip close to China, has escalated in recent weeks.

The Chinese "ingress into the Galwan River valley opens up a new and worrying chapter," Ajai Shukla, a former Indian military officer and a defence commentator, wrote on his website.