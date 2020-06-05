France was bracing for a weekend of demonstrations against alleged brutality and racism by the police, a controversy that has gained resonance since protests erupted in the United States over the police killing of George Floyd.

A new protest has been called for Saturday near the Eiffel Tower in Paris under the slogans "Let us breathe", "No justice, no peace", echoing the words used since Floyd's death sparked demonstrations across the US.

The call follows a tense 20,000-strong rally in Paris on Tuesday, remembering the death of black 24-year-old Adama Traore who died in police custody in 2016.

His death has long been a rallying cause for critics of the French police.

French authorities have banned two demonstrations against police brutality planned on Saturday in front of the United States' embassy in Paris, citing a coronavirus restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Several thousand youths dressed in black gathered in the eastern city of Strasbourg on Friday night to remember Floyd, an AFP journalist said.

"The real virus is racism", they chanted, with many holding placards copying US slogans such as "Black Lives Matter".

There have also been calls for demonstrations in Marseille, Bordeaux, Lille, Nantes and Metz on Saturday.

Adding to tensions, the contents of a private Facebook group reserved for police members were published by the online media SteetPress on Thursday.

In the group, police officers repeatedly use racist and sexist terms and mock victims of police brutality.

"If the facts are proven to be true, these comments are unacceptable and seriously damage the honour of the police," said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

Paris prosecutors quickly opened a preliminary investigation after a call from the minister.

He had pledged on Wednesday that "every mistake, every excess, every word including racist expressions" by police would be "the subject of an investigation, a decision, a punishment".