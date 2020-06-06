Thousands took to the streets across Australia on Saturday, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul to support US protests against police brutality, while demonstrations were expected around Europe in the coming hours.

The rolling, global protests reflect rising anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as fellow officers stood by.

Asia-Pacific demonstrations, however, were limited by social-distancing curbs aiming at stopping the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the United States on Friday, prominent Democratic politicians adopted the slogans of the protests and announced reforms, as tensions remained high in major cities after days of largely peaceful protests that saw sporadic violence.

In Sydney, a last-minute court decision overruled a coronavirus ban as several thousand people marched, amid a heavy police presence, chanting: "Whose lives matter? Black Lives matter."

There was one minor scuffle reported in Sydney when police removed a man who appeared to be a counter protester carrying a sign saying, “white lives, black lives, all lives matter".

Crowds filled Victoria Square in Adelaide after police gave special permission for the event to proceed despite Covid-19 restrictions. The march through the city was held after Commissioner Grant Stevens approved the rally on Friday.

“This is a unique and extraordinary event. There is a sentiment that suggests people should have a right to protest on significant matters,” Stevens said.

In Brisbane, police estimated 10,000 people joined a peaceful protest, wearing masks and holding "Black Lives Matter" placards. Many wrapped themselves in indig enous flags, calling for an end to police mistreatment of indigenous Australians.

A Maori group did a traditional haka, or war dance, during the Brisbane protest. The large crowd later marched to a local police precinct, some chanting “They say justice, we say murder.”

On Friday, 2,000 demonstrators gathered in the national capital, Canberra, to remind Australians that the racial inequality underscored by Floyd’s death was not unique to the US.

Rallies were also held in Melbourne, Adelaide and other Australian cities.