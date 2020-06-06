Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Friday rallied to mark 53 years of Israeli occupation and protest against the Jewish state's plans to annex part of the territory.

In Tulkarm, in the northern West Bank, dozens of demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against Israeli settlements and the plans, which could move ahead as soon as next month.

An AFP reporter at the scene said that Israeli troops fired stun grenades and tear gas to repel protesters approaching a military checkpoint.

"This march shows our rejection of any plan of settlement or annexation, " said Iyad Jarada, secretary of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party in the city.

"This is our land and we will defend it with all our power and energy."

Near Tubas, also in the northern West Bank, a protester was wounded in the head by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli forces, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Further protests were taking place in the cities of Ramallah, Nablus, Jericho, and the Jordan Valley, which could be annexed as part of the Israeli plan.

In the southern city of Hebron, hundreds gathered chanting against Israel's occupation, as well as anti-American slogans.

Palestinians are vocal in their opposition to US President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which gives Israel the green light to annex Jewish settlements and other strategic territory in the West Bank.

Such annexations would violate international law and likely inflame tensions in the volatile region.

'Naksa' anniversary