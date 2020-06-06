Saturday, June 6, 2020

Global coronavirus deaths cross 400,000

Globally, deaths from the novel coronavirus crossed 400,000 while cases neared seven million.

Infections are surging in Brazil and India, while about 30 percent of global cases, or 2 million infections, are in the United States.

Latin America has the second-largest outbreak with over 15 percent of cases.

UK death toll rises by 204

The UK's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen by 204 to 40,465 as of 1600 GMT on June 5, according to government data published on Saturday.

Including suspected cases, the UK's death toll this week surpassed 50,000.

Daily Covid-19 cases double in US

The US reported 41,927 coronavirus cases on Saturday as the daily case-count doubled over the past day.

The country's tally of cases neared 1.96 million, the highest in the world, according to data provided by Worldometer, an online source for international statistics.

The death toll in the country climbed to 111,408 with 1,200 fatalities reported in the past day.

Turkish ray therapy gives hope for treatment

A clinical study has begun for a therapy developed by Turkish scientist to treat viral diseases, including Covid-19, according to its developer RD Global INVAMED.

“Clinical study process, which allows implementation on patients, has started for the TurkishBeam treatment method after its application to the (Turkish) Health Ministry was approved,” cardiovascular surgeon Hikmet Selcuk Gedik at Ankara’s Gazi University said in a statement released by RD Global INVAMED.

The method, which can be used inside the human body for the first time, is viewed as a global move by Turkey that will change paradigms.

The process started with studies on microorganisms, such as viruses and bacteria, and continued with toxicological analyses. It reached the clinical study phase after the completion of studies on animals and human cell culture.

The treatment ensures the complete destruction of organisms such as microorganisms, fungi, bacteria and viruses and it does not damage cells and the DNA of humans, according to researchers.

India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown-easing looms

India reported a record 9,887 new coronavirus cases in one day and overtook Italy as the world's sixth-biggest outbreak centre two days before the relaxing of a lockdown with the reopening of malls, restaurants and places of worship.

With its total number of cases rising to more than 236,000, India now has fewer infections than only the US, Brazil, Russia, Britain and Spain, according to a Reuters tally.

However, India's toll of deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, is 6,642, a relatively lower toll to those of other countries.

Iranian wedding party fuelled new surge, president says

A wedding party contributed to a new surge in coronavirus infections in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said but insisted the country had no option but to keep its economy open despite warnings of a second wave of the epidemic.

Iran, which has been gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, has reported a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent days. Thursday's toll of 3,574 new cases was the highest since February, when the outbreak was first repo rted.

New cases dipped to 2,269, bringing Iran's total cases to 169,425, with 8,209 deaths.

Health officials have been warning of a second wave of the outbreak, but say a reason for the surge in new cases could be wider testing.

Malaysia reports 37 new cases, one new death

Malaysian health officials reported 37 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative total to 8,303.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117.

The ministry had previously reported 38 new coronavirus cases and cumulative total of 8,304 cases.

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in infections

Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 993 new cases, taking its total number to 30,514, a health ministry official said.

The official, Achmad Yurianto, reported 31 new deaths related to Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in Indonesia to 1,801.

Most of 51 new cases in South Korea linked to door-to-door sales

South Korea reported 51 new cases of Covid-19, mostly in the densely populated capital region, as authorities scramble to stem transmissions among low-income workers who can’t afford to stay home.

The figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,719 cases and 273 deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, at least 42 cases were linked to door-to-door sellers hired by Richway, a Seoul-based health product provider.

Russia reports 8,855 new cases, 197 deaths