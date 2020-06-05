Photo op or not, US civil rights groups have filed a case suing President Donald Trump after security forces fired pepper balls and smoke bombs to clear peaceful demonstrators outside the White House.

Law enforcement officers forced protestors back before Trump walked to a nearby church for a photo op on Monday that divided the United States amid nationwide protests over police brutality.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups accused the president and top officials on Thursday of violating the constitutional rights of Black Lives Matters campaigners and individual protestors.

'Coordinated and unprovoked charge'

"Police conducted a coordinated and unprovoked charge into the crowd of demonstrators and deployed several rounds of chemical irritants, rubber bullets, and sound cannons," the ACLU said.

St John's Episcopal Church is across the street from Lafayette Park, which faces the White House and has been the focus of protests in Washington.