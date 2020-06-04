A number of Arab celebrities are expressing their solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement by donning black face, a practice with deep-rooted racist connotations.

Critics say the trend demonstrates just how out of touch and oblivious many in the Arab world are to the issue of racism in their societies.

Instead of taking the criticism on board, however, many of the most prominent offenders have doubled down, with some insisting that racism is a western phenomena that is non-existent in the Arab world.

Algerian singer Souhila Ben Lachhab posted a picture of herself with one side darkened to look black and a caption that read: “Just because we are black on the outside, doesn’t mean that we are black on the inside. Racist people are the true black heart ones. They are black on the inside, though they do not know it.”

Ben Lachhad did not explain why it would be bad to be “black on the inside” and was criticised for the racist undertones of her message.

One commenter under her post on instagram wrote: “What the f*** is this? This is truly disrespectful, you're doing BLACKFACE.”

The singer did not address the criticism unlike Moroccan ‘influencer’ Maryam Hussein, who when confronted about the historical connotations of her blackface image, said: “I don’t like stories or history. I’m a person who lives in present time. Past is Past.” She followed up with a seemingly cryptic barb at her critics that read: “I hate psychological knot.”

Hussein later argued in a series of video posts that “This is only a thing in America. We Arabs don’t experience racism.”

Black 'other'

Blackface was commonly used in the US by white actors, to either portray black people who had been excluded from the entertainment industry or as a method of pointing fun at stereotyped caricatures of black people.

According to the US National Museum for African American History and Culture, the method was used as a way of solidifying the white identity in opposition to the black ‘other’.

While primarily a US and European phenomenon, the method has been used to mock black people across the world since, including in the Arab world. In 2018, a Kuwaiti show caused uproar after featuring ‘blacked up’ actors portraying Sudanese people as lazy and oafish.

Racism in the Arab world

Racism in the Arab world is far from an alien concept but is wrapped with a complexity that distinguishes it from European-centric racism to some degree.