Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, following US President Donald Trump's announcement on Sunday that he'd be designating Antifa as a terrorist organisation, urged the US to take a similar stance against Antifa militants who are embedded with YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria.

"When Antifa draws its weapons on Turkish soldiers in Syria and operates with the PKK/YPG to stage attacks on us, allies like America must show the same sensitivity," Cavusoglu said on Wednesday in an interview with 24 TV.

"Are they only a terror group when they touch you? But when its Turkey or another country nothing needs to be done? This is not the right approach. If you are declaring Antifa as a terrorist organisation you should do same with YPG also," Cavusoglu added.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he’d be designating Antifa as a terrorist organisation in wake of the violent protests that have swept many American cities.

Trump and the US Attorney General William Barr have blamed Antifa members for hijacking peaceful protests, which started after a black man, George Floyd, was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis.