The Libyan army on Wednesday liberated Tripoli airport from the militia loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The government forces completely took control of the airport that was under Haftar's control for one year, said Mustafa al-Mujie, a spokesman for the government- led Operation Volcano of Rage.

Earlier in the day, the Libyan army officially announced the launch of the operation to liberate the airport, located south of the country's capital.

"We officially announce the start of the airport liberation battle," Libyan army spokesman Muhammad Qanunu said.