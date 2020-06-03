Russian air strikes have hit Syria's last major opposition and rebel bastion for the first time since a March ceasefire came into force, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

The Russian strikes on Tuesday evening and at dawn on Wednesday hit an area of the northwest, where the boundaries of Hama, Idlib, and Latakia provinces meet, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The Hayat Tahrir al Sham alliance (HTS), led by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate, and its hardline allies enjoy a significant presence in the area, the Britain-based monitoring group added.

The Observatory said the latest strikes were intended to push militants away from the key M-4 highway in northern Syria, where Turkish and Russian forces often conduct joint patrols as part of the truce agreement.

They were also intended to push HTS and its allies further away from the Sahl al Ghab area in the north of Hama province, where regime and Russian forces are present, it added.

New wave of displacement

The air strikes triggered a fresh wave of displacement from Sahl al Ghab and the Jabal al Zawiya district of neighbouring Idlib, the Observatory added.

Home to some three million people, the Idlib region of the northwest is controlled by HTS and affiliated groups.

A Russian-backed regime offensive between December and March displaced nearly a million people in the region.