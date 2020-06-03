WORLD
Roadside bomb blast kills at least 9 civilians in southern Afghanistan
The bomb struck a bus travelling through Kandahar province. The attack is said to the third since a brief ceasefire declared by the Taliban for a major Muslim holiday that ended last month.
In this April 9, 2019, file photo, an Afghan man inspects the site of a car bomb attack where US soldiers were killed near Bagram air base, Afghanistan. / Reuters
June 3, 2020

A roadside bombing in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed nine passengers travelling on a bus through Kandahar province, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.

Another five passengers were wounded in the explosion, said the spokesman, Bashir Ahmadi. The passengers were all civilians travelling from one district to another when the bus hit the bomb.

He said this was the third roadside bombing since a brief cease-fire declared by the Taliban for a major Muslim holiday had ended last month. 

The Taliban have not claimed responsibility for any of those attacks but they did say they carried out one attack on Afghan forces since the Eid al Fitr holiday.

The truce was not officially extended but neither of the warring sides appears to want a return to all-out fighting.

On Tuesday night, a bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing two people, including the mosque's prayer leader, and wounding eight others.

Also Tuesday, Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for a deadly roadside bombing over the weekend that hit a bus belonging to a local TV station in Kabul, killing at least seven civilians, including a woman and several children.

SOURCE:AP
