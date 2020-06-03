It was for the alleged crime of fraud that 46-year-old George Floyd was choked to death by a police officer. The officers claim he resisted arrest, but this has already been proven to be false by surveillance video from a nearby restaurant and eyewitnesses at the scene.

The fact it was alleged fraud that incited this deadly encounter is more significant than one might think. Not only due to the innocuousness of the alleged crime – Floyd had allegedly tried to use a fake $20 bill – but also the circumstances that conceivably might have pushed Floyd into using counterfeit money.

Floyd, like millions of others, had recently been made redundant from his job as a bouncer at a Minnesota restaurant. Though millions of people have shared this fate, in any inherently anti-egalitarian society, those who have the most precarious jobs have been the worst affected by Covid-19’s decimation of the economy. For these people, poverty awaits.

Given the long-standing relation of job insecurity, poverty and racism in the US, it’s of little surprise that African Americans have been the hardest hit demographic when it comes to the mass unemployment that has accompanied Covid-19.

Covid-19’s role in the story of the murder of George Floyd isn’t merely the inciting incident in the circumstances that led to his fatal confrontation with police, but rather a wicked encapsulation of the past and present of racism in American society.

Though Floyd, nose bleeding and repeatedly pleading for his life, died under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, who has now been arrested and charged with murder, all across the US, African Americans are being disproportionately ravaged by Covid-19.

Despite making up 12.7 percent of the population, a comprehensive study found that African Americans comprise 60 percent of all deaths from Covid-19, while 22 percent of counties in the US host black majority populations, yet these localities provide 50 percent of Covid-19 cases.

Caught in a vicious trap of institutional racism in employment, housing, criminal justice, and healthcare, African Americans have found themselves more likely to contract and die from Covid-19.

Not only do black people have the most limited access to healthcare among any US demographic, but when they do receive it, they face shocking levels of discrimination from doctors, to the point that the CDC had to put out advice to health professionals regarding not letting bias influence treatment.

A study put out by a US biotechnology firm found that black people who report Covid-19 symptoms to healthcare facilities are much less likely to get tested and treated for the disease.

Add into this the well-established causal relationship between poverty, in which black people disproportionately live, and associated chronic pre-existing medical issues that lead to a higher chance of death from Covid-19, and the lives of black people are subject to a more immediate layer of disposability.

Covid-19 might still only be months old in microbiological terms, but the pre-existing social and health inequalities faced by African Americans have been known in detail for decades.

Yet, of course, nothing was done to address them. Just as nothing was done to address the fact that the police departments in the US seem to disproportionately attract white racist killers into their ranks.