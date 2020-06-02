Yemen is wracked by a war which has killed tens of thousands of people and led to the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

The war between Houthi rebels and pro-government forces escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened against the rebels who control large parts of Yemen including the capital Sanaa.

Civilians on front line

Over the past six years, tens of thousands of people – mostly civilians – have been killed in the conflict, according to aid organisations.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says more than 3.6 million people have been displaced within Yemen, living in camps.

Amnesty International said in December 2019 that some 4.5 million people living with disabilities are faced with growing difficulties in the country.

In the worst cases, the disabled are left behind by their families after being separated while fleeing their homes, it said in a report.

Collapse of health system

Yemen's already ailing health system has collapsed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of May, the United Nations appealed for urgent funding for the country.

"We are increasingly alarmed about the situation in Yemen," officials from the UN Humanitarian Affairs Department, UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint statement.

"We are running out of time".

Yemen is "critically under-equipped" to face the pandemic, Save the Children said in April.

"Only half of Yemen's health facilities are still fully functional."

The country has also been ravaged by cholera, which has killed more than 2,500 people since April 2017.