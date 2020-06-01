Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Monday held a phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, according to the spokesperson's office.

The two officials discussed various issues including recent developments in Syria and Libya, the fight against Covid-19, the fight with terrorism, and recent protests in the US.

Kalin and O'Brien agreed on the need to stop illegal attacks by Khalifa Haftar in Libya, a warlord who has violated all ceasefire agreements, including the Berlin process initiated this January.

Following the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal.

The Libyan government has been under attack by Haftar’s militias since April 2019.