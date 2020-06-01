Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday set a July 1 date for a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments allowing him to extend his rule until 2036, even as the nation is continuing to record high numbers of new coronavirus cases.

Speaking during a live video call with top officials, Putin said the pace of Russia's coronavirus outbreak has slowed down, allowing the nation to safely hold the vote.

If approved, the constitutional amendments would allow Putin to spend another 12 years in power after his current term ends in 2024.

Putin argued that Russia will have 30 days before the vote to take additional efforts to control the contagion and make the plebiscite fully safe.

Coronavirus postponed vote

The vote was postponed from April 22 due to the pandemic.

Officials reported to Putin that voters will have a chance to cast ballots in the six days before July 1 to reduce crowds and increase safety amid the pandemic. They said that at some polling stations voting could be held outdoors to help make it safer.

While the spread of the outbreak has slowed down, Russia has the world's third-largest caseload, with nearly 415,000 infections.