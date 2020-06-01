WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's Putin sets July 1 for vote to extend his rule till 2036
If approved, the constitutional amendments would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to spend another 12 years in power after his current term ends in 2024.
Russia's Putin sets July 1 for vote to extend his rule till 2036
Russian President Vladimir Putin, attends a meeting via teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, June 1, 2020. / AP
June 1, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday set a July 1 date for a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments allowing him to extend his rule until 2036, even as the nation is continuing to record high numbers of new coronavirus cases.

Speaking during a live video call with top officials, Putin said the pace of Russia's coronavirus outbreak has slowed down, allowing the nation to safely hold the vote. 

If approved, the constitutional amendments would allow Putin to spend another 12 years in power after his current term ends in 2024.

Putin argued that Russia will have 30 days before the vote to take additional efforts to control the contagion and make the plebiscite fully safe.

Coronavirus postponed vote

The vote was postponed from April 22 due to the pandemic.

Officials reported to Putin that voters will have a chance to cast ballots in the six days before July 1 to reduce crowds and increase safety amid the pandemic. They said that at some polling stations voting could be held outdoors to help make it safer.

While the spread of the outbreak has slowed down, Russia has the world's third-largest caseload, with nearly 415,000 infections. 

Recommended

It is also continuing to record a steady increase in the number of new cases, with more than 9,000 new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

Putin's political agenda

The constitutional plebiscite has been a focal point on Putin's political agenda since he initiated the changes in January.

Under the current law, Putin wouldn’t be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits. A new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms if he chooses.

The 67-year-old Putin has been in power since 2000, longer than any other ruler in the country since Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Putin on Monday emphasised the importance of the constitutional vote, saying, "the constitution forms the foundation of our country's life, the lives of our children, and will determine the main legal guarantees, key social and labour relations guarantees as well as principles of our interaction with international partners."

Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasise the priority of Russian law over international norms — a provision reflecting the Kremlin’s irritation with the European Court of Human Rights and other international bodies that have often issued verdicts against Russia.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation