Workers in white coveralls and face masks swept Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar with disinfectant on Saturday as Turkey prepared to lift many remaining coronavirus restrictions, including the suspension of domestic flights.

Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said flights between Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya and Trabzon would resume on Monday and others gradually added after that.

The 15th century Grand Bazaar has been closed since March 23 and got its floors scrubbed before other parts of business and social life restart in Turkey on Monday.

Fatih Kurtulmus, chairman of the bazaar’s board of directors, said shoppers would have their temperatures checked for fevers upon entry and the number of people allowed in at one time would be restricted.

In preparation for the end of some restrictions and the introduction of new operating rules, officials were dispatched across the country to check the spacing of restaurant tables and sun loungers at beach resorts.