WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's Louvre museum to reopen July 6, Versailles June 6
Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and keep social distancing while collective games and gatherings of more than 10 people would be banned.
France's Louvre museum to reopen July 6, Versailles June 6
Bikers ride past the Louvre museum after France began a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Paris, France, May 13, 2020. / Reuters Archive
May 30, 2020

The Louvre museum in Paris will reopen on July 6, it said on Friday, as France's historical and cultural sites emerge gradually from the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement, France's most visited museum said a booking system and new signposting would offer visitors the maximum possible safety while they are in the building. They will be asked to wear a mask and keep social distancing.

"Even if it was possible to discover the Louvre's treasures virtually during lockdown, nothing can replace the emotion of standing in front of a work of art; that is the raison d'etre of museums," Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez said.

Between March 12 and May 22, the Louvre's website received 10.5 million visitors, compared to 14.1 million in all of 2019.

The number of virtual visitors per day to the site soared to about 330,000, with a peak of nearly 400,000, compared to about 40,000 visitors per day before the coronavirus crisis.

The Louvre also said the Tuileries garden in front of the museum would open on Sunday, but collective games and gatherings of more than 10 people would be banned.

Recommended

Both had been closed on March 13.

The announcement follows new steps unveiled on Thursday by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to ease the lockdown.

Culture Minister Franck Riester said in a statement France's main historical sites and museums would reopen gradually between early June and mid-July, starting with Loire valley castle Chambord on June 5 and the Palace of Versailles on June 6.

In Paris, the Quai Branly Museum of indigenous civilisations will reopen on June 9, followed by the Musee d'Orsay, home of the French impressionists, on June 23.

On July 1, the Grand Palais will kick off a major exhibition on Pompeii and the Centre Pompidou's exterior escalators will start lifting visitors to its modern art shows. The Picasso museum will re-open in the third week of July. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation