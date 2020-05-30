WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK, France, Germany 'regret' latest US move on Iran
"We deeply regret the US decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran," read a joint statement from Britain, France and Germany.
UK, France, Germany 'regret' latest US move on Iran
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini take part in meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2018. / Reuters
May 30, 2020

Britain, France and Germany on Saturday strongly condemned a US decision to end sanctions waivers for companies from nations that remain in a nuclear accord with Iran.

The waivers were part of the landmark agreement signed with Tehran in 2015 which sought to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for lifting crippling economic sanctions.

They allowed European, Chinese and Russian companies to work on the conversion of a heavy water reactor in Arak, a major industrial city in western Iran.

"We deeply regret the US decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran," read a joint statement from the three European powers.

"These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities."

Recommended

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced the decision to end the waivers earlier this week.

The nuclear deal was signed by the US, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia as well as Iran.

However, the US pulled out in 2018 and the latest decision on waivers, following further sanctions, raises the prospect that the agreement could collapse.

Russia has also attacked the decision by Pompeo, with Moscow claiming US foreign policy was becoming "more dangerous and unpredictable".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation