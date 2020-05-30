The Libyan Red Crescent found a mass grave in the Aziziye region in the south of the Libya's capital Tripoli, the country's interior ministry said in a statement on social media.

The ministry said that the mass grave was found in Sadiyah area, which was re-captured from the warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, and added it was reported to the public prosecutor's office.

It is found that a mother, father and two children were buried in the mass grave.

The investigation is under way.

Libya's internationally recognised government, also known as the Government of National Accord, has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al Watiya airbase, in a major blow to Haftar's forces.

Malta seizes $1.1B counterfeit Libyan currency

Meanwhile, "the US commended the Government of the Republic of Malta’s announcement May 26 of its seizure of $1.1 billion of counterfeit Libyan currency printed by Joint Stock Company Goznak — a Russian state-owned company — and ordered by an illegitimate parallel entity," according to a press statement.

"The Central Bank of Libya headquartered in Tripoli is Libya’s only legitimate central bank. The influx of counterfeit, Russian-printed Libyan currency in recent years has exacerbated Libya’s economic challenges. "

"The United States remains committed to working with the United Nations and international partners to deter illicit activities that undermine Libya’s sovereignty and stability, and are inconsistent with internationally-recognised sanctions regimes," it said.