WORLD
2 MIN READ
US eyes use of security brigade in Tunisia amid Russia concerns
Tunisia's defence ministry said the United States was a main partner in the effort to build the Tunisian army's operational capability.
US eyes use of security brigade in Tunisia amid Russia concerns
Tunisian anti-terrorism brigade officers lead their dogs after a shooting at the Bouchoucha military base in Tunis, Tunisia May 25, 2015. / Reuters
May 30, 2020

The United States is looking to use one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades in Tunisia, its military said on Friday, amid concern over Russian activity in Libya.

Libya's civil war has drawn in regional and global powers, prompting what the United Nations has called a huge influx of weapons and fighters into the North African nation, in violation of an arms embargo.

"As Russia continues to fan the flames of the Libyan conflict, regional security in North Africa is a heightened concern," the United States Africa Command said in a statement.

"We’re looking at new ways to address mutual security concerns with Tunisia, including the use of our Security Force Assistance Brigade," it added.

Recommended

Russian military personnel have delivered 14 MiG 29 and Su-24 fighter jets to the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Jufra air base, the US military said on Wednesday, despite denials by the LNA and a Russian member of parliament.

Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates support the eastern-based Khalifa Haftar's LNA, which launched an offensive last year to seize the capital Tripoli.

In a statement, Tunisia's defence ministry said the United States was a main partner in the effort to build the Tunisian army's operational capability.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation