Scuffles erupted between anti-government protesters and security forces outside the Interior Ministry in Beirut on Friday night.

Anti-government protesters gathered outside the country's interior ministry, protesting against the Lebanese speaker's security forces who clashed with them earlier, after they tried to stage a sit-in outside the speaker's residence.

Speaker Nabih Berri's supporters also rushed to the scene to stop the anti-government protesters as they were chanting slogans against their leader.

Anti-riot police tried to separate the two rival groups.