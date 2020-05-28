TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan condemns "inhumane" killing of George Floyd
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Floyd's death as a 'racist and fascist approach.'
Demonstrators protest during a protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
May 28, 2020

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter to condemn the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis and extend his condolences to the man's family.

"The racist and fascist approach that led to the death of George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis as a result of torture has not only deeply saddened all of us, but it has also become one of the most painful manifestations of the unjust order we stand against across the world." President Erdogan wrote.

"As a member of Islamic civilization, which teaches us to love humankind because of the Creator, I condemn this inhumane mentality," he added.

Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to fight to protect the rights of all of humanity "without any discrimination based on race, color, religion, language or faith in line with our Prophet's principle, 'A white has no superiority over a black, nor a black has any superiority over a white.'"

'I can't breath'

George Floyd was arrested on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store.

Video footage on Facebook showed him handcuffed and cooperating.

But police claim he resisted arrest. One of the officers kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd’s repeated pleas: "I can't breathe."

Shortly after, Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but the officer maintained his position on the victim.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Four officers have been fired over the killing, which sparked mass protests and an outcry against police brutality.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
