Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter to condemn the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis and extend his condolences to the man's family.

"The racist and fascist approach that led to the death of George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis as a result of torture has not only deeply saddened all of us, but it has also become one of the most painful manifestations of the unjust order we stand against across the world." President Erdogan wrote.

"As a member of Islamic civilization, which teaches us to love humankind because of the Creator, I condemn this inhumane mentality," he added.

Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to fight to protect the rights of all of humanity "without any discrimination based on race, color, religion, language or faith in line with our Prophet's principle, 'A white has no superiority over a black, nor a black has any superiority over a white.'"

'I can't breath'