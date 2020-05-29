Minneapolis officials called for calm on Thursday as they girded for fresh violence after a second night of demonstrations over the police killing of an unarmed African American left numerous stores ablaze and one person dead.

Protesters were planning to take to the streets again in the northern US city Thursday evening over the death in custody of 46-year-old restaurant worker George Floyd, seen as the latest in a long series of unjustified police killings of black civilians.

The White House said President Donald Trump was "very upset" upon seeing "egregious, appalling" video footage of Monday's killing and had demanded his staff see that the investigation was given top priority.

"He wants justice to be served," Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

The FBI and Justice Department said they were investigating, while the city weighed calling in National Guard troops as well as police from neighbouring St. Paul to help keep the peace.

"In the coming days we will have an all-out effort to restore peace and security in our city," said Mayor Jacob Frey, who has demanded the arrest of the officer allegedly responsible for Floyd's death on Monday.

Frey said it was crucial to protect community assets like food stores and pharmacies – "especially during a pandemic."

Tear gas and looting

Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement, looted stores and set fires to shops and a construction site overnight in the busy Lake Street corridor of Minneapolis, and were met with police tear gas and rubber bullets.

Police chief Madaria Arradondo said he supported the public's right to demonstrate peacefully but warned he would not allow the kind of violence that took place on Wednesday.

"I know that there is a deficit of hope in our city... I know that this department has contributed to that deficit of hope," he said in a press conference.

"But I will not allow to continue to increase that deficit by re-traumatising those folks in our community."

Ilhan Omar, A black Somalia native who represents Minneapolis in Congress, called for calm but said there was "extreme frustration" in the community over the incident.

"Anger really is boiling over because justice still seems out of reach," she said.

'People want justice'

Firefighters continued to battle blazes around midday on Thursday (1800 GMT) around Lake Street, where more than 20 businesses were set on fire.