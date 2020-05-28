At least seven members of the Afghan security forces were killed on Thursday in an attack officials blamed on the Taliban, the first deadly assault since a three-day ceasefire ended.

The militants attacked a checkpoint in Parwan, north of the capital, said Waheeda Shahkar, spokeswoman to the provincial governor.

"The Taliban have also suffered casualties," Shahkar added.

District police chief Hussain Shah said Taliban fighters set fire to the checkpoint, killing five security force personnel. Two more were shot dead.

The Taliban have not commented.

It is the first attack that Afghan officials have blamed on the Taliban since the ceasefire –– held over the Eid al Fitr –– ended on Tuesday night.

According to Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission, civilian casualties fell by 80 percent during the temporary truce.