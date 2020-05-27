US President Donald Trump offered on Wednesday to mediate in what he called a "raging" border showdown between India and China in the Himalayas.

Trump, who has sought closer ties with India in recent years while also being involved in a tense trade showdown with China, made his offer in a Twitter statement.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" he said.

India unilaterally declared Ladakh region a federal territory while separating it from disputed Kashmir in August 2019.

China was among the handful of countries to strongly condemn the move, raising it at international forums including the UN Security Council.

Blame game

Trump's offer came after Indian defence sources said hundreds of Chinese troops had moved into a disputed zone along with 3,500-km-long frontier in India-administered Kashmir's Ladakh region.

Two weeks ago several Indian and Chinese troops were hurt during fistfights and stone-throwing in another sector. There has been no violence reported since, however.

While blaming each other for the flare-up, the world's two most populous countries have stressed the need to negotiate a settlement to the latest dispute along their tortuous border.

Last year Trump offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over their Kashmir dispute, but it was tersely rejected by India.

Alice Wells, the the top US State Department official for South Asia, said last week that China was seeking to upset the regional balance and had to be "resisted."

India and China fought a war over India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh in 1962. China still claims some 90,000 sq km of territory under New Delhi's control.