US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his country should no longer be a police force in Afghanistan after 19 years, calling for a withdrawal of troops.

"We are acting as a police force, not the fighting force that we are, in Afghanistan. After 19 years, it is time for them to police their own country," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump said Washington would continue to closely monitor Afghanistan without having a military presence, eyeing a stronger return if needed.

"Bring our soldiers back home but closely watch what is going on and strike with a thunder like never before, if necessary!" he said.

Troop withdrawal ahead of schedule

The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan is considerably ahead of schedule, an official told AFP on Wednesday.

The developments came as questions loomed over the next phase of Afghanistan's long war, with the expiry of a three-day ceasefire and an anxious wait to see when violence might return.

Under a deal the US signed with the Taliban in February, the Pentagon was to bring troop levels down from about 12,000 to 8,600 by mid-July, before withdrawing all forces by May 2021.

But a senior US defence official said the troop number was already at about 7,500, as commanders look to accelerate the withdrawal because of fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

"The drawdown was accelerated due to Covid-19 precautions," the official told AFP, noting that the departure of anyone with underlying health concerns or over a certain age was being prioritised.

Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell said in a statement the US was adhering to its agreement with the Taliban.

Any further drawdown would come "after the US government assesses the security environment and the Taliban's compliance with the agreement," he added.