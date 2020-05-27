The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is warning the Covid-19 pandemic could set progress made in human development back by several decades.

In a report, the UNDP said that pre-existing inequality could be exacerbated by the coronavirus, with the burden falling overwhelmingly on the most vulnerable.

“The world has seen many crises over the past 30 years, including the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-09. Each has hit human development hard but, overall, development gains accrued globally year-on-year,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. “COVID-19 – with its triple hit to health, education, and income – may change this trend."

Uniquely, the current pandemic is likely to impact both developed and developing countries alike resulting in a loss of income placing greater stress on health services around the world.

Focused on education, the report drew attention to education, one of the key markers for people climbing out of poverty and attaining better health outcomes.

The report warned that the rate of teaching efficiency for children of primary school age learning outside of schools, is at levels that were last seen in the mid-1980s.

While many children in the developed world have access to the internet and have benefited from digital tools put in place to assist with their continued distance learning, in less developed countries, the challenges have included ensuring a continuity of education.

A study carried out in 2014 looking at how education had been impacted following a locust plague in Mali, between 1987-1989, to some extent teaches us a little about what to expect from the post-coronavirus fallout.

The study found that the educational enrollment of girls was impacted negatively and the plague resulted in the widening rural-urban divide.

Another study looking at a teachers' strike action in Belgium in the 90s, found that a two-month hiatus from school resulted in a greater number of students repeating the year or even being relegated to a lower level of education once they restarted.

The UNDP estimated in their analysis that, “86 percent of children in primary education are now effectively out-of-school in countries with low human development—compared with just 20 percent in countries with very high human development.”

Unlike in previous decades where physical presence within actual school buildings was essential in being educated, the UNDP believes that gaps in educational attainment can be minimised.

“With more equitable Internet access, - where countries close the gap with leaders in their development group, something feasible – the current gaps in education could close,” the UNDP report added.