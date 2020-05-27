Iran's newly elected parliament convened on Wednesday, dominated by conservative lawmakers and under strict social distancing regulations, as the country struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus that has hit the nation hard.

Iranian state TV said all 268 lawmakers who were in attendance had tested negative for the virus. The lawmakers were sworn in after many of them arrived for the opening ceremony wearing face masks and observing social distancing regulations. Temperatures were taken before they entered the parliament building.

Iran is grappling with the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 7,500 fatalities out of over 139,500 confirmed cases.

Low turnout

The Iranian parliamentary election in February saw a turnout of 42.57 percent — the lowest since 1979 Islamic Revolution and a sign of widespread dissatisfaction and the state of the economy amid intense pressure from the United States after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of Iran’s nuclear with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

At Wednesday's opening session, Iranian lawmakers chose a temporary speaker, based on age seniority, and listened to a message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, read by an aid. President Hassan Rouhani addressed the lawmakers, urging them to cooperate with his administration so that together Iranians can better “confront sanctions and the disease" in this “very difficult year.”

A permanent parliament speaker will be chosen next week, for a one-year term.