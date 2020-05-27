TÜRKİYE
Turkey kills 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Five terrorists were killed in Haftanin, Hakurk regions and five others in Asos region, Defence Ministry says.
Turkey's defence ministry said the terrorists were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities. / AA
May 27, 2020

Turkish forces killed 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Five terrorists were killed in Haftanin and Hakurk regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said in a tweet.

In another operation, conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation, five more terrorists were killed in Asos region.

The ministry said they were also located through reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

The country’s counter-terror operations will continue without letup, the ministry said.

Three-decades of terror 

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

