The family of an African American man killed by Minneapolis police while handcuffed in custody demanded on Wednesday that the officers be charged with murder.

After a night of angry protests over the death of George Floyd, with law enforcement firing tear gas and rubber bullets in the northern US city, his sister Bridgett Floyd demanded the arrest of the four white police officers involved in his death.

"I would like those officers to be charged with murder, because that's exactly what they did," she said on NBC television.

"They murdered my brother.... They should be in jail for murder."

'I can't breathe'

Outrage at the latest example of police brutality against African Americans spread across the country, after a shocking bystander video showed a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck Monday for at least five minutes while he was pinned to the ground after being detained on a minor charge.

"Your knee in my neck. I can't breathe.... Mama. Mama," Floyd pleaded.

He grew silent and motionless, unable to move even as the officers taunted him to "get up and get in the car."

He was taken to hospital where he was later declared dead.

Another video, from a nearby restaurant's security camera, surfaced Wednesday showing no indications that Floyd, 46, resisted when police detained him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 banknote for a purchase in a convenience store.

Thousands took to the Minneapolis streets in anger as the city's mayor Jacob Frey summarily fired the four police officers and the African American police chief turned the explosive case over to the FBI.

"What I saw was wrong at every level," Frey said of the video.

"For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee into the neck of a black man," Frey added.

"Being black in America should not be a death sentence."

Tipping point?

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who was retained by Floyd's family, said the case showed the US justice system treats blacks differently from whites.

Crump also represents the families of two other African Americans recently killed in cases that allegedly involve police mistakes and attempted coverups.

"How many more of these senseless excessive-force killings from the people who are supposed to protect us can we take in America?" he said on NBC.