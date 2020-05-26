Saudi and Emirati-controlled media outlets have launched a series of attacks against the leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda party, Rached Ghannouchi.

Outlets including Sky News Arabia, and Al Arabiya, as well as the Egyptian Youm7 newspaper, spread inaccurate stories about Ghannouchi’s personal wealth.

Observers say the effort is aimed at undermining the Ennahda party, which forms the largest political bloc in Tunisia’s national assembly with 52 out of 217 seats.

Another possible explanation could be the failure of the Emirati adventure in Libya, where Abu Dhabi’s favoured warlord, Khalifa Haftar, has suffered a string of devastating military defeats that have put his plans to conquer the capital on hiatus.

Ghannouchi has backed the UN-recognised and legitimate government of Libya, the Government of National Accord, which is based in Tripoli. He also sent his congratulations to its leaders after their recent military successes, backed by Turkey.

The Emirati outlets claimed Ghannouchi’s personal wealth amounted to over $8 billion, a figure which if it had been true, would amount to 20 percent of Tunisia’s GDP.