Ankara is providing about $325 million to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (or TRNC) to help it bear the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday.

"While preparing for the new normal, Turkey will continue to support the TRNC," Oktay said during the signing ceremony of the 2020 Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement between Turkey and TRNC, held via video link.

Reiterating Ankara's continuous support, he said Turkey is determined to take all necessary steps with the TRNC without losing any time to help it build a sustainable economy for the welfare of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Solidifying Turkey-TRNC brotherhood

Sharing details of the agreement, Oktay said the financial assistance was being extended in the form of grants and loans.