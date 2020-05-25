WORLD
3 MIN READ
California opens places of worship, in-store retail businesses
The California Department of Public Health said that businesses and churches, synagogues, and mosques can reopen at 25 percent occupancy capacity, and with other restrictions.
California opens places of worship, in-store retail businesses
A man walks across a street coming from a grocery store, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Calexico, California. / AP
May 25, 2020

California retail with in-store shopping and places of worship that were closed under one of the most restrictive coronavirus containment rules in the United States may now open, health authorities announced on Monday.

The California Department of Public Health said that businesses and churches, synagogues, and mosques can reopen at 25 percent occupancy capacity, and with other restrictions.

The new rules come amid a time of mounting pressure of state lawsuits from churches, protests and even a push from President Donald Trump for churches to reopen and America to get back to work.

But under the new rules, business owners and religious leaders have to wait for approval from county health officials before they open their doors to the public.

Each building is limited to 25 percent occupancy but is capped at just 100 attendees for church services, regardless of how large the church is, according to an official release issued Monday.

People must maintain a 6-foot social-distance from each other to help stop the virus that causes the deadly respiratory disease Covid-19.

The global pandemic has killed nearly 100,000 people in the United States alone.

Recommended

Most houses of worship have been broadcasting religious services online on internet venues such as Facebook and Zoom.

Each store or place of worship must submit a plan to county health departments to describe what measures they are taking to comply with state rules before reopening, including specifics on cleaning and social distancing.

All staff and guests are recommended to wear protective face masks at all times. Church choirs are encouraged to perform only outdoors.

The new rules come just three days after Trump announced that he designated places of worship as essential, and those that were ordered closed because of the pandemic should now reopen.

Trump also said that he would override any governor's order to keep churches closed, and he said, "America, we need more prayer, not less."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin