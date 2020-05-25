California retail with in-store shopping and places of worship that were closed under one of the most restrictive coronavirus containment rules in the United States may now open, health authorities announced on Monday.

The California Department of Public Health said that businesses and churches, synagogues, and mosques can reopen at 25 percent occupancy capacity, and with other restrictions.

The new rules come amid a time of mounting pressure of state lawsuits from churches, protests and even a push from President Donald Trump for churches to reopen and America to get back to work.

But under the new rules, business owners and religious leaders have to wait for approval from county health officials before they open their doors to the public.

Each building is limited to 25 percent occupancy but is capped at just 100 attendees for church services, regardless of how large the church is, according to an official release issued Monday.

People must maintain a 6-foot social-distance from each other to help stop the virus that causes the deadly respiratory disease Covid-19.

The global pandemic has killed nearly 100,000 people in the United States alone.