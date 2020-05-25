British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is embroiled in a scandal after his top advisor was revealed to have broken lockdown rules in late March and April.

Newspapers revealed that Dominic Cummings had made a 260-mile long journey from London to Durham in northern England while he showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection.

The journey occurred while the government’s official advice was to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel with fines issued for those who breach lockdown rules.

Johnson has defended his top aide, arguing that Cummings was driven by his ‘fatherly’ instinct to protect his child after developing symptoms by putting him under the care of his grandparents.

Many journalists though have cast doubt on the narrative put out by Downing Street, as Cummings was seen in multiple different locations in the north of England before returning to London in mid-April.

“Though there have been many other allegations about what happened when he was in self-isolation and thereafter, some of them palpably false, I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity and with the overwhelming aim of stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.” Johnson stated at a press conference on Sunday evening.

But that defence has not assuaged anger with more than 200,000 people signing a petition calling on the prime minister to sack his advisor.

‘Hypocrisy’

Cummings faces possible police investigation after a resident filed a formal complaint over sighting of the prime minister’s aide in the northern town of Barnard Castle on April 12.