WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haftar militias strike Mitiga Airport in Libya's Tripoli
The attack on the morning of Eid al Fitr targeted Mitiga International Airport, according to a statement by the press centre of the Libyan army-led Operation Volcano of Rage.
Haftar militias strike Mitiga Airport in Libya's Tripoli
This image shows the Mitiga Airport that Haftar militias strike in Tripoli, Libya, May 24, 2020. / AA
May 24, 2020

Militias loyal to Libya’s renegade commander Khalifa Haftar on Sunday hit the capital Tripoli with a rocket attack.

The attack targeted Mitiga International Airport, according to a statement by the press centre of the Libyan army-led Operation Volcano of Rage.

The statement gave no information on injuries or deaths.

According to the United Nations, since the beginning of this year, seven health centres in the country have been struck 12 times.

Haftar's militias have intensified attacks on civilians since the beginning of May as the Libyan army recently gained an advantage and inflicted severe losses on his militants.

Recommended

Libya's government has been under attack by Haftar's militias since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

On Monday, Libya's army retook Al Watiya airbase occupied by Haftar's militias, a key airbase now back under government control after some six years under putschist forces.

Al Watiya is seen as a key airbase, second only to Mitiga International Airport. It was captured in 2014 by Haftar, who used it as his headquarters for attacks on the legitimate government.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political agreement.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin