The Taliban declared a three-day Eid ceasefire in Afghanistan starting Sunday, via a tweet on Saturday from the hardline group, and the country's president said the government would reciprocate.

The move came as fighting between the two sides had intensified despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do not carry out any offensive operations against the enemy anywhere, if any action is taken against you by the enemy, defend yourself," Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, tweeted. He added that the ceasefire was declared solely for Eid festivities marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the Taliban's ceasefire announcement and extended the offer of peace. "As Commander-in-Chief I have instructed ANDSF (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces) to comply with the three-days truce and to defend only if attacked," he said in a tweet.

Ghani also vowed to speed up the release of Taliban prisoners.

"As a responsible government we take one more step forward – I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases," he said in an address to the nation marking Eid al-Fitr holiday.