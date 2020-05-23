EU member states Austria, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands stated their opposition on Saturday to a French-German plan for a $545 billion coronavirus recovery fund that would issue grants, calling for a loans-based approach instead.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the surprise proposal on Monday to set up a fund that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

The idea of grants, however, is anathema to the EU's self-styled "frugal four", who generally oppose big spending and fear the proposal will lead to a mutualisation of member states' debt.

"We propose to create an Emergency Recovery Fund based on a 'loans for loans' approach," the four countries said in a so-called "non-paper" outlining their position to other member states and released by Austria.

The two-page document listed principles they wanted the fund to adhere to, including "not leading to any mutualisation of debt" and that it be of a "temporary, one-off nature with an explicit sunset clause after 2 years".