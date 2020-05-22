Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday warned the public to stay careful, as any neglect of safety measures during the normalisation process could trigger a new wave of coronavirus.

“We will continue to be vigilant. The slightest neglect could lead to resuscitation of the epidemic,” the president told a meeting of his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party via video link.

Erdogan said that Turkey has largely gotten the coronavirus epidemic under control.

Last week, Turkey opened barbershops, beauty salons, and shopping malls as Covid-19 deaths and infections show a steady decline and recoveries rise.

“Turkey won general acclaim as one of the best countries in the world on health during this process,” Erdogan said.

Praising the performance of the nation’s healthcare system, Erdogan said, “With the sufficiency of our hospitals, healthcare personnel, medicines, and equipment, we did not allow the smallest deficiency or malfunction.”

So far, the death toll from the virus in Turkey stands at 4,249, with 153,548 total cases. However, nearly 115,000 people have gone on to make a full recovery.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.