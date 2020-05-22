The sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Friday they "forgive" the killers of their father, an announcement analysts said effectively grants clemency to five convicted people on death row.

"In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God's saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah," son Salah Khashoggi said in a tweet.

"Therefore, we the sons of the Martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce that we pardon those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty" he added.

'Won't stop until we get justice'

Hours after the son's tweet, Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz also used the social media platform saying, "no one has the right to pardon his killers."

"I and others will not stop until we get #JusticeForJamal," she said.