Thanks to Turkey’s reforms and investments in the health sector, many people benefited fro health services during the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the country’s communications director.

“The Turkish government provides free universal health care, and made early investments in its health care infrastructure that are paying off now," Fahrettin Altun said in an article he penned for The Washington Times.

In the op-ed titled "Turkish Government's Strategy Turns the Tide of Covid-19," Altun said, “Our efforts are turning the tide: The daily growth of new cases recently dropped to the slowest pace since the first case was confirmed in early March, and daily hospital discharges are now far exceeding new cases.”

Health investments in Turkey

“The reforms and investments we have made make health care more accessible to more people. Turkey has invested in its health workforce and built new hospitals, with plans underway predating Covid-19 for 10 new hospitals across Turkey's densest urban centers,” Altun noted.

He said that as a result of all the investments, Turkey has been safe from the “overwhelming pressure” on its health system, while it “hobbled other countries.”

Turkey also ranked among the top five nations worldwide in terms of the number of coronavirus testing, he stressed.

“We recognize that means our infection numbers will be high for a period of time — because there is a direct correlation between more testing and more positive cases, that’s no big secret — but there’s also no responsible way to get this under control without mass testing,” Altun said.

Financial support

Turning to the financial support for businesses and households — which are among the most affected by the outbreak as people started to stay home to curb the stem of the virus — he said the Turkish government “postponed debt payments and reduced taxes, and is providing 36-month fixed interest rate loans with deferred payment to all businesses.”

The government also allocated a large amount, $14.7 billion, to support businesses. It also provided direct financial assistance to families in need.

“ ... we are also planning to make it easier for the sovereign wealth fund [Turkey Wealth Fund] to take over private companies in distress. The critics conveniently ignore those facts,” he noted.

He went on to say that free universal health care is also provided for the people, “which the critics often ignore.”

“This is crucial if we want to successfully fight back against the virus, and many experts agree: Countries without it are at a severe disadvantage,” he said.

Altun stressed that Turkey is one of the few countries in the region that offers free-of-charge health service to its nation, and it was possible thanks to the “significant time” that has been spent in reforming the system since 2003.

“As the New England Journal of Medicine noted, we embarked on an ‘ambitious health system reform to overcome major inequities in health outcomes and to protect all citizens against financial risk. Within 10 years, it had achieved universal health coverage and notable improvements in outcomes and quality’,” Altun said, sharing an example from the journal’s article.

Social distancing

Altun said Turkey takes social-distancing measures “seriously,” and he mentioned many precautions taken in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“We halted all international flights, restricted domestic travel, closed schools, bars and cafes, and suspended mass prayers,” he said, adding that the country has been imposing weekend lockdowns in larger cities.