California will unveil plans to reopen its world-famous entertainment industry next week but coronavirus hotspot Los Angeles faces further delays, the state's governor said Wednesday.

Film and television productions in California have been shuttered since mid-March due to the pandemic.

The majority of the state's 58 counties will "have the ability" to start reopening entertainment shoots following criteria to be set out in a roadmap Monday, Gavin Newsom said.

But Los Angeles county – home to Hollywood itself, and an entertainment industry which provided nearly 900,000 jobs pre-lockdown – presents "the challenge."

"Even today, the number of deaths that came in, a disproportionate number came out of the county... we are a little concerned they'll be a few weeks behind potentially everybody else," said Newsom.

Newsom's chief of staff described Los Angeles as "the biggest hurdle that we have with regard to your industry right."

"I don't want to sugarcoat that... we have increasing cases in the LA area, and so because of that it is going to have some delays," said Ann O'Leary on a Zoom call with entertainment industry leaders.