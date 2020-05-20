Stop wasting precious food resources for the good of the people, the planet, and the country alike was the message from the UN and the Turkish government on Wednesday.

Launching a campaign on Wednesday, Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) held a joint livestream to raise public awareness of the detrimental impact of food loss and waste, and to stimulate action along the food supply chain.

The new campaign plans to widen consumer knowledge of the benefits of reducing food waste and encourage the development of waste prevention habits, to help achieve profound and lasting changes in the way that people consume food.

Speaking at the launch of the Save Your Food campaign, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli underlined the importance of well-coordinated and knowledge-based efforts to achieve the campaign goal.

It is of “utmost importance that all actors work together to raise awareness of the problem and bring about a culture of sustainable production and consumption,” Pakdemirli said.

He stressed that Turkey wastes 18.8 million tons of food every year.

"The highest food losses and waste are seen in fresh fruits and vegetables across Turkey, followed by ready-to-eat meals and bread," Pakdemirli noted.

Touching on Turkey's existing campaign focused on preventing bread waste, Pakdemirli said the country has saved 1 million loaves of bread daily and 2.8 billion Turkish liras ($400 million) annually.

Curbing food loss and waste means revising institutional and legal frameworks, improving methods of food production, conservation and distribution, and changing resource-intensive consumption patterns, according to the FAO.