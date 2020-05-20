In May 2016, Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon received the crushing news that one of their top commanders in Syria had been killed.

The Shia group organised something similar to a state funeral for the much-admired Mustafa Badr al Din, who was killed by an Israeli air strike that was targeting Hezbollah activities and weapons movements in Damascus.

That is the official story, or the one widely reported by both regional and international media at the time.

In reality, it is unlikely that he was killed in one of the many airstrikes on the Syrian capital by the Israeli air force, as it was brazenly claimed in the Israeli press.

It is more likely that he was assassinated at point blank range by officers working under the Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, someone who the Americans murdered in an airstrike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in January 2020.

Both of these murders are key turning points in the West’s hot-and-cold war against Iran.

In one Israeli newspaper, a contributor with sources deep in the IDF and intelligence circles, claimed that Soleimani’s men killed Badr al Din with pistols after a long chat over tea in Damascus in which a rapprochement was being sought over a strategy for both Hezbollah and Iran in Syria.

Soleimani could not get Badr al Din to agree to his bold vision for Syria - one which would have proved a threat to Israel.

Soleimani planned to ship in 100,000 Shia fighters from a number of countries and to then build air force and intelligence bases, as well as with missile sites aimed at Israel, in an operation which would have cost $100 million.

Critically, he needed Hezbollah support in the supplying of more fighters from Lebanon, and particularly so they could take on Israel with a new front in the Golan Heights.

The ambitious plan would have represented an unprecedented threat to Israel.

In any case, the Hezbollah commander couldn’t agree to the plans, and went on to argue that in his opinion, fighters should, in fact, be reduced. It was said that Soleimani, for whom this must have been the final straw, upped and left the room.

Seconds later, his men entered and shot Badr al Din at point blank range in scenes not dissimilar to ‘The Godfather’.

The murder itself, however, debunks a few important myths. Primarily, it is a reminder to any Lebanese supporters of Hezbollah, that the group does not enjoy any sort of independence under the control of Hassan Nasrallah in Syria.

But it also raises a number of questions. Can it be assumed that plans were already underway when Israel bombed a weapons ‘research’ plant in Aleppo, where new grade missiles were apparently being created?

In recent days, numerous reports from trusted sources have made much of Iran pulling out its military from Syria. In reality, the move is more about shifting military garrisons further away from the south of Syria (where they pose a threat to Israel) and putting them closer to the Iraqi border where they will vex Israel and Russia.

Why Russia?

Another myth which both assassinations have quashed, is that since the downing of a Russian observation plane in September 2018, Russia has become a foe to Israel.

Indeed, since that “accident”, Russia has beefed up Syria’s anti-aircraft defence systems by enrolling the S-300 missile, which, given its power, would be capable of taking out any IAF American-made F16s. So why don’t they?

Russian shift

In recent days, we have witnessed what appears to be a new chill in relations between Russia and Iran in Syria. What’s behind this?

It centres around Putin, who appears to be complaining about Assad siding with Iran over the blocking of the Russian leader’s plans to attract investors for reconstruction in Syria. We’ve also seen reports of Iran downsizing its footprint in Syria.