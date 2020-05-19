Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ended "all agreements" including security coordination with Israel and the United States on Tuesday, in response to Israel's plans to annex parts of occupied West Bank, which he said would ruin chances for peace in Mideast.

Abbas said the Palestinian government was "absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including the security ones."

"The Israeli occupation authority, as of today, has to shoulder all responsibilities and obligations in front of the international community as an occupying power over the territory of the occupied state of Palestine, with all its consequences and repercussions based on international law and international humanitarian law," Abbas said.

Speaking after a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, the 85-year-old leader said Israeli annexation of any parts of the occupied West Bank would ruin chances for a two-state solution.

Turkey’s presidential spokesman also condemned Israel's plans to annex the West Bank and called on the international community on Wednesday to take a stand.

"We reject Israel's plan to annex the West Bank and call for the world to take a stand against it. Occupation and annexation is a crime," Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

Kalin said Turkey will support all steps to be taken against the occupation and annexation of Palestinian land.

