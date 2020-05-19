Twelve soldiers have been killed in a Boko Haram attack on a military outpost in Niger's Diffa region, scene of recent clashes with militants, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The attack by "Boko Haram terrorists" overnight Monday on the Blabrine military base left another 10 soldiers wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

"Seven terrorists were neutralised" by Niger soldiers, the ministry said in the statement read out on public radio late Tuesday.

Earlier a local official said the attack on the Blabrine base took place Monday at around 11:00 pm [local time].

A city repeatedly attacked

A local elected official said the attack by "gunmen, probably Boko Haram fighters", had left "many dead".

The Blabrine base is some 20 kilometres northeast of Diffa town in the remote southeastern region near Lake Chad, where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge.

Diffa, a city of 200,000 near the Nigerian border, has been repeatedly attacked.

The region of the poor Sahel country borders Nigeria, the birthplace of Boko Haram.